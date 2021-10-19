TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON TFIF opened at GBX 111.09 ($1.45) on Tuesday. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 116.50 ($1.52). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 110.21.

Get TwentyFour Income Fund alerts:

About TwentyFour Income Fund

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.