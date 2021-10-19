TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON TFIF opened at GBX 111.09 ($1.45) on Tuesday. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 116.50 ($1.52). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 110.21.
About TwentyFour Income Fund
Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.