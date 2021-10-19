Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell Sells 1,500 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $516,000.00.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $361.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $254.82 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.65.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

