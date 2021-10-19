UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Cut to “Hold” at Barclays

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $91.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 20.45% from the stock’s previous close.

UCBJF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.39 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UCB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.77.

UCBJF remained flat at $$114.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.60. UCB has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $114.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

