Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 3.77%.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 7,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $61,265.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 5,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $40,648.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 569,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,669.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 68.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

