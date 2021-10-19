Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $629.00

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market capitalization of $108,112.45 and approximately $629.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00072107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00101878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,552.52 or 0.99847267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.53 or 0.06082429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00023380 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

