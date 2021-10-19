UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.52 Million

Equities analysts expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to announce sales of $454.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $455.00 million and the lowest is $454.03 million. UniFirst posted sales of $428.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UniFirst.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNF traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.34. 1,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,852. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.98. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.05. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.