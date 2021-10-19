UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 123,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.72. The company had a trading volume of 77,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,922. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.05. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $160.70 and a 1-year high of $258.86.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 1,042.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,895,000 after acquiring an additional 194,028 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 14.7% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,460,000 after acquiring an additional 96,118 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 11.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 679,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,390,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 519,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,848,000 after purchasing an additional 69,115 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 14.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,273,000 after purchasing an additional 65,586 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

