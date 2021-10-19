Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Lowered by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 3.1% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 227,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after buying an additional 34,430 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $225.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.89.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

