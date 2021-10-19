United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 49,720 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 473.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,231 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,720 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

BUD opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

