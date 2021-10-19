Unitrade 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $326,654.00 (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $326,654.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00041642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.93 or 0.00197284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00090410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,456,631 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

