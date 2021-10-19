Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $268.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.37. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Bancorp news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $140,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $246,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,784.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,616 shares of company stock valued at $461,121. Corporate insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Bancorp (UNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.