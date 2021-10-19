Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,561,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Universal Insurance worth $63,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the second quarter valued at $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 77.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $816,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $16.57.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.90 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

