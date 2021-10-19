Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will post sales of $126.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.00 million and the lowest is $126.00 million. Upwork reported sales of $96.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $494.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $493.30 million to $494.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $621.91 million, with estimates ranging from $614.01 million to $629.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,523,965.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,477 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,490. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37. Upwork has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.45 and a beta of 1.97.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

