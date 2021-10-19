USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.43

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.43 and traded as high as $18.68. USA Truck shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 178,509 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $170.03 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 210,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in USA Truck in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in USA Truck by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 62,091 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the first quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

