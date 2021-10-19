USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.43

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.43 and traded as high as $18.68. USA Truck shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 178,509 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 210,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in USA Truck in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in USA Truck by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 62,091 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the first quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.
USA Truck Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAK)
USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.
