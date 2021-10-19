Vai Reaches Market Capitalization of $123.27 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $123.27 million and $3.08 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Vai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00071139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00101705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,294.25 or 0.99969222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.02 or 0.06066140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022502 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 135,145,967 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars.

