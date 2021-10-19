Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.79. 87,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 575% from the average session volume of 13,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $968,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $967,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,904,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

