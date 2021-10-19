Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 17,810 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,479,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.16% of Alteryx worth $471,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYX. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alteryx by 8,226.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after acquiring an additional 873,728 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,295,000 after acquiring an additional 524,157 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 107.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 320,507 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth $22,947,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth $14,547,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.73.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock worth $4,151,150 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $145.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

