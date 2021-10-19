Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 123,742 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,597,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The Timken worth $531,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Timken alerts:

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

TKR opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.