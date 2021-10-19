Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 361,796 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361,796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Travel + Leisure worth $512,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 113.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNL opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. On average, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

