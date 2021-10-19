Vanguard Group Inc. Has $479.70 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052,938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Pure Storage worth $479,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,324 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,798 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,754,000 after acquiring an additional 245,386 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 52.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 26.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,899,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,629,000 after buying an additional 599,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSTG. Northland Securities raised shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

