Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,784,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.34% of Appian worth $521,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth about $2,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 29.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 49.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.40. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $62.29 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPN. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

