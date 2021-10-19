Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,863,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Quidel worth $494,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,485 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter worth $112,391,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 1,982.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 355,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,602,000 after purchasing an additional 338,837 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,329,000 after purchasing an additional 294,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 245,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $127.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.90.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

