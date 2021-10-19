Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.46% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 340.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.07. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $71.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.