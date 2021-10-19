Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.1% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 517,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,793,000 after purchasing an additional 43,787 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 285,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,641,000 after acquiring an additional 160,913 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,538,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $81.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

