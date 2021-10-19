Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 592,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,624,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.43. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

