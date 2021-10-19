VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of VAT Group to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $440.00.

Get VAT Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:VACNY opened at $43.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $48.70.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.