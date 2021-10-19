Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,953,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,791 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vector Group worth $126,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

VGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th.

NYSE VGR opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $15.31.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $729.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.30 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 8.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.91%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.