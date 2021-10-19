Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Gap Down to $20.08

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.08, but opened at $19.56. Vedanta shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 4,483 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 14.93%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEDL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 62.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,828,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,550 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vedanta in the first quarter worth $183,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vedanta by 15.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vedanta by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vedanta by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.