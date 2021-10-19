Venus (XVS) Market Capitalization Hits $331.39 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. Venus has a total market cap of $331.39 million and approximately $23.68 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $29.23 or 0.00046628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,662.72 or 0.99950339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00055509 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.32 or 0.00731051 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001620 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,335,988 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

