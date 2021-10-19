Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stake Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,940 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Veritex were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Veritex by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VBTX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $189,018.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

