ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.91.

VIAC opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after buying an additional 3,789,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,377,000 after buying an additional 3,164,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,026,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,977,000 after buying an additional 1,406,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,490,000 after buying an additional 640,969 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

