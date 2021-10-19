Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 780,700 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 987,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,903.5 days.
Vicinity Centres stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Vicinity Centres has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.
About Vicinity Centres
See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.