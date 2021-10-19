Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 780,700 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 987,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,903.5 days.

Vicinity Centres stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Vicinity Centres has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

About Vicinity Centres

Vicinity Centres operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, operation, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Property Investment and Strategic Partnerships segments. The Property Investment segment comprises of net property income derived from investment in retail property.

