Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ontrak by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $348,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $2,703,674.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 369,693 shares of company stock worth $6,037,724. Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

OTRK opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $168.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.14.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

