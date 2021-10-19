Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,836 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,542,000 after acquiring an additional 92,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $56,048.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $53,661.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,816 shares of company stock valued at $25,936,573. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.24 and a 200-day moving average of $108.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.