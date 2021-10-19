Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $126,000 Stock Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,925 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPTN opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $488.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.53 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

