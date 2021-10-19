Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $205,000 in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

