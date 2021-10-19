Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ:VRM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.42. 18,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78. Vroom has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,358,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Vroom by 343.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 77,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Vroom by 82.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

