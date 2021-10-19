Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. DA Davidson raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.46.

VMC stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.57. 3,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,485. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.50. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $131.36 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

