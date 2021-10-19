W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $430.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.85. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.00 and a 1-year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

