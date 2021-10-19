Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 156.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

RYT opened at $299.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.47 and its 200 day moving average is $288.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.97 and a fifty-two week high of $306.69.

