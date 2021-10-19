Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 563 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSMB. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $9,408,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,605,000. Condor Capital Management grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1,082.0% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 162,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 148,674 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 56,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.