Waltonchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.77 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001571 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $76.94 million and $5.77 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.93 or 0.06034587 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00083539 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,702,059 coins and its circulating supply is 77,981,027 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.