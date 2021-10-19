Warburg Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €70.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €52.35 ($61.58).

ETR:BOSS opened at €52.10 ($61.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.32. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a one year high of €54.92 ($64.61). The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,400.00.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

