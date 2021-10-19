Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Trading Down 0.9%

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 157.40 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 158.40 ($2.07). 1,101,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 980,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.80 ($2.09).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Warehouse REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of £672.98 million and a P/E ratio of 4.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 157.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 148.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

About Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

