WAX (WAXP) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000467 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $521.29 million and approximately $42.23 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000577 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00037961 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,800,676,245 coins and its circulating supply is 1,778,636,852 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.