Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report sales of $3.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.41 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $14.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.73 billion to $14.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.39 billion to $18.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.57.

NYSE W traded up $5.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.72. 26,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.64. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total transaction of $1,462,455.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $221,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,566. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

