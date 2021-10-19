Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,425 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

