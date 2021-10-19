Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,949 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 47.6% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

