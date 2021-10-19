Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $964,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

