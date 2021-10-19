Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 254.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period.

Shares of PCEF opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

